Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a payout ratio of 109.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

GLPI stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

