GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Glenn Anders Karlsen Buys 10,000 Shares

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) CEO Glenn Anders Karlsen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 471,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 539,016 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 62.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

GAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

