GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 72,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

