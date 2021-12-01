Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBERY. Cheuvreux lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Geberit stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96. Geberit has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

