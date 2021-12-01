Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of GMTX opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

