Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GCO. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE GCO traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $63.20. 168,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,051. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $954.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

