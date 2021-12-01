Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $9.51 on Monday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.4% during the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after acquiring an additional 394,645 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $50,833,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.