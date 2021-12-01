GenWealth Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IWF opened at $299.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

