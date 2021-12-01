GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

