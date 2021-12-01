GenWealth Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 954,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.