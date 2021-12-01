GenWealth Group Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 138,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,547,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 90,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

