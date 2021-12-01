GenWealth Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GenWealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.