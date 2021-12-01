Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $162,000 in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

