Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $170,000 in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

COVA stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

