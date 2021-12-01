Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,259 Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

