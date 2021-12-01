Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 77,846 Shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,846 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Muscle Maker were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRIL stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Muscle Maker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

