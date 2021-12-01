Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $102.30.

Get Givaudan alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GVDNY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.