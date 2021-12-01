Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.09 million, a PE ratio of 444.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $319,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 16.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.