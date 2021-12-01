Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.
GOOD stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.09 million, a PE ratio of 444.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $319,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 16.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
