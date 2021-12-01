Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $523.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Cryptocurrency alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.97 or 0.00366321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Cryptocurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Cryptocurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.