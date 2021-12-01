Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Down 33.4% in November

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the October 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $66.37. 32,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,394. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Global-e Online by 65.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $12,809,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 38.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,505,000 after purchasing an additional 445,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.