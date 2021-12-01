Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

