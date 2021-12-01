Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,792. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

