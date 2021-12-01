GMS (GMS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.07. GMS has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175 and have sold 37,383 shares worth $1,845,116. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GMS stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of GMS worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

