Gnosis Price Reaches $458.90 on Major Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $690.46 million and approximately $14.06 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $458.90 or 0.00781805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gnosis has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00239019 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00087749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011501 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

