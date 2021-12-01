Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,515 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Clarus worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter worth $207,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $976.11 million, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

