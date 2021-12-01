Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $529.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

