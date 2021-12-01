Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

