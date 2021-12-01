Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,650,000 after acquiring an additional 839,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 409,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,922,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.