Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 9,036 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 477.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 625,072 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 49.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,803,000 after buying an additional 469,147 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in UMH Properties by 209.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,590,000 after buying an additional 435,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,730 over the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

