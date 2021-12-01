Golos Blockchain (GLS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $631,909.53 and approximately $6.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00110984 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009106 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

