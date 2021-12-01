Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on the stock.

Shares of GHH opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,242.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £277.96 million and a PE ratio of 89.52. Gooch & Housego has a 52 week low of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,550 ($20.25).

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a GBX 7.70 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.