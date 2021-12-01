GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.16 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 24,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,856,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22, a PEG ratio of 40.04 and a beta of -0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $302,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 3,400 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.79 per share, for a total transaction of $138,686.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 148,500 shares of company stock worth $6,187,536 and sold 1,135,886 shares worth $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

