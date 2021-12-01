Goodwin Daniel L Acquires 6,470 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after acquiring an additional 181,637 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $326.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.