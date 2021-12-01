Goodwin Daniel L Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $354,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $126.13 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

