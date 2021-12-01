Goodwin Daniel L Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,019,598. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $679.85 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $445.60 and a 52 week high of $693.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $687.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.