Goodwin Daniel L Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,507,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $344.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $294.75 and a 12 month high of $365.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.77.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

