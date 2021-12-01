Goose Finance Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $571,088.84 and approximately $106,563.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

