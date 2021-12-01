Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Trading Down 3%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 1,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 223,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.70 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.