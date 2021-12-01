Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

