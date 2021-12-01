Gradient Investments LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

