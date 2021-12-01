Gradient Investments LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 421.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

