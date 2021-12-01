Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

DFAC stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.