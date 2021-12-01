Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $318.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.01. The stock has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

