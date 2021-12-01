Grainger (LON:GRI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.67).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 298.20 ($3.90) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 310.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 303.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £293.92 ($384.01). Insiders acquired a total of 278 shares of company stock worth $89,384 over the last quarter.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

