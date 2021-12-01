GravityCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $27,397.72 and approximately $4.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00064595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.14 or 0.07985226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,394.67 or 0.99952918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021576 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,691,695 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

