Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Million

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report sales of $15.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.15 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.80 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

AJX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 84,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,002. The company has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.