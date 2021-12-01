Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report sales of $15.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.15 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.80 million, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $78.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

AJX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 84,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,002. The company has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

