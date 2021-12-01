Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GEAHF remained flat at $$2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Great Eagle has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Great Eagle Company Profile
