Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAHF remained flat at $$2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. Great Eagle has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Great Eagle Company Profile

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

