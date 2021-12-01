Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

NYSE ES opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

