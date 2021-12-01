Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,999 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 256,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 35,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 22.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $212,509.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $215,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,101 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

