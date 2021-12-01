Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,555 shares of company stock worth $375,693 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

SYNNEX stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

